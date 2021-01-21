MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Farmer's Protest | Agitation caused Rs 50,000 Cr business loss in Delhi-NCR : Traders' Body

The body suggested that farmers should now call off the protest after fresh proposal of putting the farm laws implementation in abeyance for nearly 18 months by the Centre.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

The farmer's agitation on Delhi borders has caused a business loss of about Rs 50 thousand crores, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), country’s apex traders’ body said on January 21.

The body suggested that farmers should now call off the protest after the fresh proposal of putting the farm laws implementation in abeyance for nearly 18 months by the Centre.

“The farmer's agitation in Delhi-NCR for more than 55 days has caused a loss of Rs 50 thousand crores. This is quite alarming at a time when post-COVID, the business activities were picking up,” CAIT said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 26, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Follow updates on Farmer's Protest in our Live Blog Here

Close

Related stories

“The fresh proposal of the Government to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half-year and constituting a joint committee with farmer leaders is quite justified and reasonable which indicate the willingness of the government to resolve the crisis. Therefore, now the farmers should accept this proposal in the larger interest of the farming community and a large number of others sections engaged in Agri trade and call off their agitation,” CAIT National President BC Bhartia said in a statement.

Read | Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India: IMF

“If still farmers do not accept the proposal of the Government, it will be construed that they are not interested in solution but certain divisive forces are more willing to create problems,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

On January 20, the farm union leaders said they will consider the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months while a committee is formed to look into their demands. Unions are studying the proposal and return for talks on January 22.

“The farm laws are not connected with farmers alone. About 1.25 crore traders across the country are working in Mandis and these traders facilitate farmers for not only in selling their crops but also help them in many ways at the time of their need. These traders provide direct employment to more than 4 crore people. The farm laws talk about removing this important component of the supply chain. What will happen to the livelihood of these large number of people? Will they be out from their livelihood merely at one stroke? Therefore, interests of these people also need to be protected,” CAIT said.

The body urged the Centre that traders should also be given representation in the proposed joint committee.

Also read | Farm laws will help increase the income of farmers: Amit Shah
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #covid19 pandemic #Current Affairs #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #MSP
first published: Jan 21, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.