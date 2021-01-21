Farmer's Protest | Agitation caused Rs 50,000 Cr business loss in Delhi-NCR : Traders' Body

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

The farmer's agitation on Delhi borders has caused a business loss of about Rs 50 thousand crores, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), country’s apex traders’ body said on January 21.

The body suggested that farmers should now call off the protest after the fresh proposal of putting the farm laws implementation in abeyance for nearly 18 months by the Centre.

“The farmer's agitation in Delhi-NCR for more than 55 days has caused a loss of Rs 50 thousand crores. This is quite alarming at a time when post-COVID, the business activities were picking up,” CAIT said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 26, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

“The fresh proposal of the Government to keep farm laws in abeyance for one-and-a-half-year and constituting a joint committee with farmer leaders is quite justified and reasonable which indicate the willingness of the government to resolve the crisis. Therefore, now the farmers should accept this proposal in the larger interest of the farming community and a large number of others sections engaged in Agri trade and call off their agitation,” CAIT National President BC Bhartia said in a statement.

“If still farmers do not accept the proposal of the Government, it will be construed that they are not interested in solution but certain divisive forces are more willing to create problems,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

On January 20, the farm union leaders said they will consider the Centre's proposal to suspend the implementation of the laws for the next 18 months while a committee is formed to look into their demands. Unions are studying the proposal and return for talks on January 22.

“The farm laws are not connected with farmers alone. About 1.25 crore traders across the country are working in Mandis and these traders facilitate farmers for not only in selling their crops but also help them in many ways at the time of their need. These traders provide direct employment to more than 4 crore people. The farm laws talk about removing this important component of the supply chain. What will happen to the livelihood of these large number of people? Will they be out from their livelihood merely at one stroke? Therefore, interests of these people also need to be protected,” CAIT said.

The body urged the Centre that traders should also be given representation in the proposed joint committee.