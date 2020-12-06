Farmers’ Protest | 250 Farmers From Gujarat To Join Protesters In Delhi, Says Farmer Leader Baldev Singh

Farmer leader Baldev Singh

Farmer leader Baldev Singh, on December 6, made a fresh appeal to all Indians to join and support the farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws in Delhi. News agency ANI quoted him as saying: “I appeal to all to participate in ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, 2020.”

Singh said: “This agitation is not only of Punjab but people from across the country have joined in. Ministers are running around anxious over the call for Bharat Bandh.”



250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi.

Several Opposition parties have extended their support for the nationwide strike on December 8, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress, Congress, and the Left parties.

The farmer leader also said that 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi to join the protesting farmers and added “there is a need to strengthen this farmers’ movement”.A one-day Bharat Bandh has been called on December 8 to protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently-- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.