Farmer unions seek PM Modi's intervention to resume talks, vow to intensify protests from May 26

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, on May 21 wrote to PM Modi urging him to resume talks with the farmers over the Centre’s three farm laws they have been agitating against at Delhi borders since November last year.

"Today, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has written a letter to the Prime Minister, asking for the resumption of talks with farmers. This letter touches upon several aspects of the farmers' movement, and the ignorant attitude of the government," the SKM said in a statement on Friday.

It said that while the protesting farmers do not wish to expose anyone to the health hazards of the pandemic, it “cannot also give up on the struggle, as it is a matter of life and death, and also of future generations”.

“Any democratic government would have repealed the three laws that have been rejected by the farmers in whose name these were enacted, and seized the opportunity to provide legal guarantee of MSP to all farmers.....as the Head of the government of the largest democracy in the world, the onus of resuming a serious and sincere dialogue with the farmers lies with you,” the letter reads.

On May 26, the protest on the Delhi borders will complete six months.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

On May 14, the SKM had announced that it will observe May 26 as ‘black day’, marking six months of their protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre's three farm laws.

In a virtual press conference, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to people to raise black flags at their houses, vehicles and shops on May 26 to protest against the contentious farm legislations.

"On May 26, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day," Rajewal said.

There has been no talks between the two sides since January 26 when the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital turned violent.

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of farmers' unions which were held on January 20 where the government offered to suspend the implementation of farm laws for one to one-and-half years.

The government agreed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court citing suspension of farm laws implementation for a year or more. The top court has already a hold on the implementation of these laws until further orders.

But the body at its general body meeting on January 21 rejected the government's proposal and demanded complete repeal of the laws.

"A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement in the meeting," said the joint body of farmer unions in a statement.

