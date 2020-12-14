Farm reform laws | Reliance Jio seeks TRAI action against Airtel, Vi for spreading frivolous rumours

Representational image

Reliance Jio Infocom (RJio) has accused Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) of spreading false rumours about the company during the ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm reform laws.

It has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to take strict action against the two entities, claiming that they are resorting to unethical ways to spread rumours that Reliance stands to gain from the new farm bills. The controversial farm reform laws have triggered widespread farmer protests across North India.

"These companies continue to remain directly/indirectly involved in supporting and furthering insinuations and false and frivolous rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary in the farm bills," it said.

The telco also laid blame on these campaigns as one of the main reasons for "large number of port-out requests".

According to RJio, customers are citing these campaigns as the sole reason for porting out of Jio without having any complaints or other issues related to its services.

"We submit that Airtel and Vi remain unabated in pursuit, this vicious and divisive campaign through its employees, agents, and retailers. They are inciting the public by making preposterous claims that migrating Jio mobile numbers to their network would be an act to support farmers protests," it said in its complaint to TRAI.

Additionally, RJio has also accused its rival companies of using the farmers’ protest as a means to campaign and malign RJio. The operators, through various Mobile Number Portability (MNP) campaigns, are using social platforms and asking RJio subscribers to port to Airtel and Vodafone, it alleged in the letter.

