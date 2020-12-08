Farmer Protests: Several Political Parties, Unions Call For Bharat Bandh Today

Farmers sit in the trolley of a tractor parked in front of police barricade as they block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on December 5, 2020 (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

More than 15 political parties and around 40 unions representing farmers have called for a “peaceful Bharat Bandh” today, with millions of protestors expected to stage their opposition against the three farm laws passed by the central government.

The strike has gathered support from opposition parties as well as trade, auto and taxi unions. “We have announced 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, which will start in the morning and continue till evening. During the strike, shops and businesses will remain shut. Ambulances and emergency work will be exempted from the Bandh," said farmer leader Baldev Singh Yadav.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Telangana Rahstra Samiti, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and 11 other opposition parties including the Congress and the Left have supported the Bharat Bandh call on December 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the opposition parties--accusing them of “shameful double standards”--for coming out against the farm reforms. The Trinamool Congress has said that though it stands with the farmers, it will not support the call for bandh.

According to the Congress party, 62 crore farmers are agitating against the farm laws--with regards to (minimum support price) MSP. While last week's demonstration on November 26, against the farm and labour laws saw approximately 250 million (25 crore) workers participate in the protests, media reports suggest.

The farmer protests has led to the closing of seven borders connecting the national capital adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Of these, the Singhu border connecting Delhi and Haryana has reported deployment of 2,000 police personnel stationed over the last 10 days.

Shutting down roads and highways ahead of the bandh is likely to impact vehicular traffic movements. More than 3,400 fuel stations across Haryana will remain closed in wake of the nation-wide call for shutdown. Likewise, Petrol Pump Dealer’s Association of Punjab--too has said that stations in the state will remain closed. Taxi operators and driver associations in Delhi too have supported the call.

While emergency services and weddings are to be exempted, banking services could be impacted, as several bank unions have come forward in showing their support to farmers.

On the other hand a few have opted to continue with their normal business. The Confederation of All India Traders and All India Transporters Welfare Association

said

that the markets nationwide--including those in Delhi--will remain open on December 8, with the transport sector functioning as usual, notwithstanding the "Bharat Bandh" call by protesting farmers.