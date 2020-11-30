Farmer protests | For Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, 'it was never about farmers, just politics', says BJP’s Amit Malviya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has alleged once again that farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws have “Khalistan and Maoist” links.

Alleging there is a hidden agenda behind the massive protests, the BJP IT cell head pointed out on November 30 that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had notified the new farm laws on November 23. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party leader of having double standards, he said Kejriwal is now siding with the protesting farmers to leverage the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23 November 2020 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi. It was never about farmers. Just politics....”

One must note here that the Malviya, who was recently made the Bengal BJP in-charge, is not the only leader of the party who has alleged that the farmer protests have Khalistani links. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Laal Khattar, for instance, have levelled the same allegations. He had said: “We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowds. We have reports, will disclose once it is concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said ‘jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, toh Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte (If we can do this to Indira Gandhi, why not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi).”

The Khalistan movement was started by Sikh separatists. It had fuelled the insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s that had led to the infamous Operation Blue Star, wherein the Indian Army had stormed into the Golden Temple to hunt down terrorists. To avenge their community, in 1984, the Sikh bodyguards of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had assassinated her.