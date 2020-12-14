Farm reforms | No question of taking retrograde steps against agricultural sector: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre is open to discussing the new farm reforms but there is no question of taking any “retrograde” steps against the agriculture sector, which is the “mother of all sectors”.

Speaking about India’s agricultural sector at the valedictory session of FICCI’s 93rd annual conclave, Rajnath Singh said: “Agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic and, in fact, come out the best. Our produce and procurement have been plentiful, and our warehouses are full.”



There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind: Raksha Mantri

He added: “There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind.”

The defence minister further said: “We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue.”

Singh then went on to speak about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) push and said the “launch of the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ is a ‘watershed’ moment in the economic history of India. Under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan several policy decisions have been taken that will provide new ‘energy and enthusiasm’ to Industry and Business in the country.”

He added that the undermining of global supply chains has helped India strike a balance between aatmanirbharta and globalisation.

Singh then pointed out that all of this has been possible because of timely policy interventions by the Centre and the help received from “Inspired India”, which is “guided and motivated by the bold and decisive leadership of PM Modi.”

He added: “During this time of crisis, our Prime Minister -- not just like the head of the government, but like the head of a family -- led the way for all of us.”