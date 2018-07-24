App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

FAME II to boost EVs with demand, supply interventions:Govt

The government rolled out the National Mission on Electric Mobility, 2013 with the objective of developing electric mobility in mission mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The second phase of the FAME-India scheme envisages to give a boost to electric vehicles industry with several interventions on the demand and supply side, including R&D efforts, the government said today.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo also said the Indian automotive industry needs to develop technologies like lithium-ion batteries, electric motors for automotive applications and battery management systems.

"India is the 5th largest car manufacturer, 7th largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world.

"The need for innovative technology is assuming great importance due to rapidly changing product technologies in the automotive industry, depleting fossil fuel resources, high import cost of fuel, issues of environmental degradation and climate change," Supriyo said.

related news

The minister observed that switching over from conventional IC engine based vehicles to new technologies like electric, hybrid, fuel cells is essential.

The government rolled out the National Mission on Electric Mobility, 2013 with the objective of developing electric mobility in mission mode.

PTI had earlier reported that the Union Cabinet may soon consider for approval the proposal entailing financial support of Rs 9,381 crore in the second phase of the FAME India scheme spanning five years to boost adoption of energy-efficient vehicles in the country.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme in 2015 offering incentives on electric and hybrid vehicles of up to Rs 29,000 for bikes and Rs 1.38 lakh for cars.

In April, the government announced the extension of phase 1 of the FAME-India scheme entailing incentives for mass adoption of electric and strong hybrid vehicles by six months till September-end or till its second phase is approved, whichever is earlier.

The phase 1 of the scheme was initially proposed for two years till March 31, 2017 but was extended twice for six months up to March 31, 2018.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Auto #Current Affairs #India #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.