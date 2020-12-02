Fake news alert: No, Finance Ministry has not approved 24% hike in Dearness Allowance

With the message being spread in the social media like wildfire, the government took notice of it and referred to it as 'fake' and 'morphed'.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid the reports of Union Ministry of Finance allowing 24 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike being circulated in the social media, the Central government has denied the claim and called the image morphed.

According to the claim on social media, the Central government has not only approved a 24 percent DA hike but also decided to provide the arrears. Apart from this, the said image even claims that the announcement has been made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

DA hike suspension order not withdrawn, Centre debunks fake news

With the message being spread in the social media like wildfire, the government took notice of it and referred to it as 'fake' and 'morphed'. Through its Twitter handle PIB Fact Check, the government has said that the claim is false. Adding more, the government also stated that no such decision has been taken by the central government.

Earlier in April, the Finance Ministry said that "additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees, Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners, due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid". The Ministry had cited rising COVID-19 as the reason behind the decision. Following the announcement, several state governments also held DA hikes for their employees.

In November, the Union government stopped the additional instalments of DA payable to employees of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and said that the additional instalments of DAs -- due from 01.01.2021 and 01.04.2021 -- will not be paid. Meanwhile, DA at current rates would continue to be paid, which is effective from July 2020.