Fake news alert | COVID-19 cannot be cured with aspirin, government says

A widely shared message that claims the COVID-19 is caused by bacteria and not a virus and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin is fake, the Press Information Bureau said on September 7.

The fake message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claims that Singapore conducted autopsy of a person who died of COVID and found that it is actually a bacteria and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.

"Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) of a COVID-19 body. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that COVID-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather as a bacteria that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by blood clotting," the post read.

The fact-check team of the government's media arm said the viral post was fake.

"A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. This claim is #FAKE! #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin," it said in a tweet.

Singapore's health ministry, too, said the claim was fake.

"Singapore did not perform such an autopsy on a COVID-19 patient nor made such claims about the pathophysiology of COVID-19 infection. There has also not been any such resultant change in our treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients," the Singapore Health Ministry said in its post.

