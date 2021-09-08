MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Fake news alert | COVID-19 cannot be cured with aspirin, government says

The fake message claims that Singapore conducted an autopsy on a person who died of COVID and found that the coronavirus is a bacteria and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. Singapore, too, has debunked the claim

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


A widely shared message that claims the COVID-19 is caused by bacteria and not a virus and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin is fake, the Press Information Bureau said on September 7.

The fake message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, claims that Singapore conducted autopsy of a person who died of COVID and found that it is actually a bacteria and can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.

"Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) of a COVID-19 body. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that COVID-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather as a bacteria that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by blood clotting," the post read.

Also Read: How to identify fake COVID-19 vaccines? Centre issues guidelines

The fact-check team of the government's media arm said the viral post was fake.

Related stories

"A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. This claim is #FAKE! #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin," it said in a tweet.

Singapore's health ministry, too, said the claim was fake.

Also Read: In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

"Singapore did not perform such an autopsy on a COVID-19 patient nor made such claims about the pathophysiology of COVID-19 infection. There has also not been any such resultant change in our treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients," the Singapore Health Ministry said in its post.

India reported 37,875 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,96,718, while active cases declined to 3,91,256, the health ministry September 8 update said.

Also Read: India will take 9 more months for full vaccination; avoid congregations during festivities: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.18 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 percent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

A record 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses were given during the period, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 70 crore.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #fake news #India
first published: Sep 8, 2021 12:50 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.