    Fake journalist arrested with Rs 26 lakh drugs in Sri Lanka: reports

    Local media reports claim that the accused smuggled drugs from India and sold them in the island country recently marred by protests amid a crippling economy and crushing debt.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    The man has been arrested and will be produced in court. (Representative)

    A man pretending to be a journalist associated with a Sri Lankan human rights organization has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs worth over Rs 26 lakh in the country, media reports said.

    The Colombo (North) Crime Division said the man, allegedly an Indian national, was caught with 8.5 kilos of hashish and 500 grams of ice drugs when he was travelling in a luxury car.

    Police said the man was a major smuggler and his fairly major racket was run with the help of the press ID card.

    Local media reports claim that the accused smuggled drugs from India and sold them in the island country recently marred by protests amid a crippling economy and crushing debt.

    Visuals showed the seized drugs being examined by policemen. Large packets of contraband have been recovered from the man.

    The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court, reports said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #drugs #smuggling #Sri Lanka
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 01:41 pm
