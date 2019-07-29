Fake job posting of Google CEO exposes loophole on LinkedIn

A security bug at LinkedIn may have been responsible for raising the hopes of numerous people wanting to grab what is considered to be one of the most coveted jobs on Earth, that of the chief operating officer (CEO) of Google.

According to reports, hopefuls applied for the job, which LinkedIn later clarified was a bug that allowed users to post an "official-looking" job opening.

The fake listing showed up on LinkedIn's "Jobs" page and looked legitimate, Mashable reported.

According to the report, the job was posted by a LinkedIn users identified as Michel Rijnders.



LOL. Never thought of the fact that the LinkedIn loophole would also make my jobpost for CEO of Google appear on Google Jobs. https://t.co/q5j8c2Elte

— Michel Rijnders (@rijnders) July 25, 2019

Referring to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, one LinkedIn user posted on the social media platform, "Applying to be CEO of Google on LinkedIn. Sundar's been doing a great job so far. $GOOG Q2 earnings were strong, so a little strange to see this opening."

Soon after LinkedIn realised the fake job posting, they thanked Rijnders and said, "Thank you Michel Rijnders for bringing this to our attention. We've removed the posting and we're resolving the issue that allowed this post to go live. LinkedIn is a place for real people to have real conversations about their careers."

While users with premium subscription can post job openings on LinkedIn, Rijnders managed to do it free of charge.

"It's not a place for fake jobs-we are committed to stopping fraudulent jobs from ever reaching our members through automated technology and the help of our members reporting any suspicious job postings," LinkedIn said.