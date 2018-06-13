App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fadnavis forms 3-member ministerial panel to take decisions in his absence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on a week-long foreign tour, has set up a three-member ministerial committee to take decisions in case of any emergency in his absence

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is on a week-long foreign tour, has set up a three-member ministerial committee to take decisions in case of any emergency in his absence.

The committee has been assigned powers to take decisions during an emergency situation when the chief minister is out of the country on an official tour, said an order issued by the General Administration Department of the state government.

The order comes at a time when Fadnavis is on a tour of the US and Canada. The committee members are Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Finance and Planning Sudhir Mungantiwar, and minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan.

Mungantiwar said the committee has been formed so that the bureaucrats consider the decisions taken by it as those of the chief minister. "There needed to be a mechanism in place to make urgent interventions and take immediate decisions when the chief minister is not around. Hence, the panel was formed," Mungantiwar told PTI.

Citing an example, he said recently farmers had gone on a strike in the state which needed immediate intervention. There could be other such incidents which require immediate attention from the government, the minister said.

"To mitigate loss of time in the absence of the chief minister, the decisions taken by this committee will be considered final," Mungantiwar said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.