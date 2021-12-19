Fact check: No, Queen Elizabeth did not make a statement on India. See original pic here

Fact check: (Left) The image being circulated on social media, (right) the original image.(Image credit: AFP)

An image has been shared repeatedly in posts on social media alongside a claim that it shows a UK billboard displaying a photo of Queen Elizabeth II commenting on India’s independence from Britain in 1947. The image, however, has been manipulated. The photograph of the queen originally appeared on a billboard in the British capital of London alongside quotes from a speech she made about the Covid pandemic.

The viral image shows a headshot of Queen Elizabeth II alongside a quote in Hindi emblazoned on a large billboard which translates to: “We only gave pensions as a handout, not freedom”. The caption in Hindi translates to English as: “The Queen gave a statement? Only for international beggars.”

The post refers to remarks made by actor Kangana Ranaut who said in an interview that the freedom India gained in 1947 when it declared independence from Britain was a handout and real freedom came in 2014, the year Modi was elected.

Ranaut's comments triggered a backlash with some critics countering that Vinayak Savarkar had written a mercy petition to the British administration for participating in India’s freedom struggle and later received a pension from them. The quote on the billboard reflects that criticism of Savarkar.

Another Facebook post mentions Savarkar explicitly, saying: “The Queen of London said that they only gave a pension to Savarkar as a handout, not freedom.”

Comments indicated some people may have been misled to believe that Queen Elizabeth II had made such a statement.

The claim, however, is false. The image has been digitally manipulated to include a fabricated quote from Queen Elizabeth II.

A reverse image search on Google found an image of the billboard featuring the same photo of the queen alongside a different quote in this report from a UK-based business magazine, Campaign.

The report describes how quotes from a televised national address the queen gave about coronavirus appeared alongside a photo of her on a digital billboard in London’s Piccadilly Circus in April 2020.

The image used at the top of the report shows a quote on the billboard.

It reads: “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again”, taken from the queen’s speech on April 5.

