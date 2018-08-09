Facebook regrets appearance of animated balloons in Indonesia earthquake posts

Even as a second earthquake has hit Indonesia's Lombok island today, users posting on Facebook after the first fatal earthquake were shocked to see animated balloons and confetti popping up when sharing their posts.

The word “Selamat” was used repeatedly in posts that translates to “to survive”. The word also means “congratulations” in some context and this prompted the appearance of balloons and confetti on the Facebook posts. On its own, the word can be used in different phrases that have significantly different meanings.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, “This feature is widely available on Facebook globally; however we regret that it appeared in this unfortunate context and have since turned off the feature locally.” He further added: “Our hearts go out to the people affected by the earthquake."

A Twitter user Herman Saksono tweeted about the incident. The tweet read: “‘Congrats’ in Indonesian is ‘Selamat’. Selamat also means ‘to survive’. After the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, Facebook users wrote ‘I hope people will survive’. Then Facebook highlighted the word ‘Selamat’ and throw some balloons and confetti.”

Volunteers and rescue operators doubled their efforts to rescue people buried in the rubble. Temporary shelters were made for the tens of thousands of people who were left homeless on the Island.