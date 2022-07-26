Facebook content creators can now earn money through videos. Here's how

Facebook logo (Representational)

Facebook content creators can now earn money through videos that use licensed music. The social media giant’s parent company Meta announced the move in a post today adding that the feature is the first of its kind in the music industry.

“Music Revenue Sharing” on Facebook will allow creators to use licensed music from top artists around the world. “This gives both creators and music rights holders a new way to earn money from videos on Facebook,” Meta said in the statement.

International artists like Post Malone and Tove Lo are in the mix for this feature.

“Music Revenue Sharing is powered by Rights Manager, a video, audio and image-matching tool we developed to help content owners protect their rights and manage their content at scale. In addition, this feature is made possible through our partnerships across the music industry; it’s the first of its kind at this scale, benefiting creators, our partners, music rights holders and fans,” Meta added.

Creators must be eligible for in-stream ads in their content and meet the company’s monetization eligibility standards in order to access Music Revenue Sharing, Meta clarified. Also compulsory is a visual component in the video added to a mandatory 60-seconds run time. The licensed music itself cannot be the primary purpose of the video, the company said.

“Video creators will receive 20 per cent revenue share on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and to Meta,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm said.

The feature rolls out today globally. Eligible videos will monetize with in-stream ads in the United States to start, and will be expanded to the rest of the world where music is available on Facebook in the coming months, the statement said.