MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Extortion bid allegation in Aryan Khan case: Mumbai Police record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail for 8 hours

Prabhakar Sail appeared before the city police on Tuesday evening and the process of recording his statement was completed at around 3 am on Wednesday, an official said.

PTI
October 27, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Aryan Khan (Image: PTI)

Mumbai Police recorded the statement of independent witness Prabhakar Sail for over eight hours in connection with in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, an official said on Wednesday.

Sail appeared before the city police on Tuesday evening and the process of recording his statement was completed at around 3 am on Wednesday, he said.

After recording his statement, Sail left the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Azad Maidan, early on Wednesday, the official said.

He has been provided protection by the city police in the wake of revelations he made in his application, the official said.

On Tuesday, Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare claimed that his client was "misused" during the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was arrested.

Close

Related stories

The city police on Tuesday said they received four applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims.

One of the applications was sent by Sail, who had alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said.

Wankhede, the IRS officer who visited the NCB office in Delhi on Tuesday, has denied the allegations.

A police official earlier said they will verify claims made by Sail.

Police teams are also verifying locations of mobile phone numbers as well as CCTV footages of various places mentioned in Sail’s application, he had said, adding that appropriate action will be taken after the enquiry.

The Mumbai Police have also received two applications against Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik an official earlier said without elaborating.

Malik has raised a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede and also accused him of illegal phone tapping and forging his documents to secure job.

Sail on Tuesday said he stood by his allegation of extortion demand against Wankhede and others, and nobody had tutored him.
PTI
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai police #Prabhakar Sail
first published: Oct 27, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.