Express trains to undergo a makeover, 30,000 coaches will be repainted in brown and beige

Indian Railways, one of the country’s most important means of transport, is all set to look its best. Soon, Indian Railways' mail and express trains will get a beige-and-brown makeover, replacing the current dark blue coaches, according to an NDTV report.

The new colour scheme is already introduced with the freshly-painted Delhi-Pathankot Express, which will be rolled out by end of the month. Along with this, 30,000 coaches will be repainted soon.

"A complete makeover of coaches was long overdue and the new colour scheme was applied after it was finally approved by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal," a senior Railways Ministry official told IANS.

The Mail/Express coaches got the dark blue colour scheme in the 1990s, replacing the brick red colour, which was in use for decades.

Other measures to revamp Indian railways

Apart from the exterior, Indian Railways is making all efforts to improve passenger experience as well as give the interiors a change as well.

"The change of colour is part of the Railways' efforts to make passengers' experience a pleasant ride," the official said.

He further said besides the exterior, steps have been taken to improve the interiors of the coaches with additional facilities.

After installing bio-toilets in almost all the train coaches, the Indian Railways is now mulling to replace them with "upgraded" vacuum bio-toilets, Goyal has said.

"We have started experimenting with vacuum bio-toilets like those in an aeroplane. Some 500 vacuum bio-toilets have been ordered and once the experiment is successful, I am willing to spend money to replace all the 2.5 lakh toilets in trains with vacuum bio-toilets," Goyal added.

As of May 31, 1,36,965 bio-toilets have been fitted in 37,411 coaches, at a cost of around Rs 1 lakh per toilet, according to ministry officials.