current-affairs-trends Explained | What is masked Aadhaar card and why do you need it? Since its launch in 2009, the Aadhaar card has become the most crucial ID and address proof document in India. However, for the past many years, there have been issues concerning the security of Aadhaar cards. To tackle this, the government has now introduced masked Aadhaar cards. Here's what they are and how you can download one for yourself.