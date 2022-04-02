Explained: What does rolling back of AFSPA from many Northeast districts mean for army, police, and civilians

On April 1, the Modi government reduced disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, keeping it effective in a few districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of some police stations for the next six months (Representational photo, Credit: PTI)

There is finally some movement on the Armed Forces (Special Powers Act, 1958) or the AFSPA, often described as draconian by rights activists, particularly in areas where they have been in force since 1958.

Says lieutenant general (retired) Rakesh Sharma, former adjutant general and currently distinguished fellow, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS): “It is a very good idea. States have vast numbers of armed police and reserve forces in addition to central security forces, which should be able to manage the internal security scene in the states. After all, if Tripura could do away with AFSPA in 2015 and Meghalaya in 2018, there is no reason why other states in the region cannot do the same.”

But why should the army be used for internal security in the first place when there is a vast police presence? Sharma told Moneycontrol: “The tendency for the local police is to invariably get mixed up with their kith and kin and take a lenient view of extremists, which is why the army is called in.”

In this week’s announcement, the ministry of home affairs said that the AFSPA will be effective in nine districts of Nagaland: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto.

Also included are 15 police stations of the state.

As per the notification, these nine districts in Nagaland and areas falling within the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in the state’s different districts are “declared as disturbed areas under Section 3 of the AFSPA for a period of six months with effect from April 1 unless withdrawn earlier”.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland since 1995. The central government took the step after accepting recommendation of the committee constituted in this regard to remove AFSPA in a phased manner.

Similarly, the government of Assam in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of AFSPA withdrew the declaration of “disturbed area” with effect from Friday (April 1) from 23 districts and one sub-division of the state.

Major general (retired) Ashwani Siwach, former head of the Territorial Army, too, backs the government move on removing the law where it is no longer needed. “It’s a step in the right direction. Wherever the situation has improved, the government has demonstrated that AFSPA is not a law clamped for eternity. It sends out the right signal to the people and terrorists; terrorists know that breaking the law would not work and the people believe they have a stake in improving the situation.”

Veteran human right activists, however, are not too impressed. Suhas Chakma of the Asian Centre for Human Rights (ACHR), a non-governmental organisation, says the steps go half way in assuaging sentiments of the people. “There is no reason why AFSPA was being imposed on Assam, where there is no district hit by extremist violence. In Nagaland, the government is talking to groups for a very long time, so where is the need for severity? There have been no major incidents in that area,” he told this reporter.

If the Act continues to be in force in some of these areas, it is to keep the top political and security brass happily engaged, said Chakma. Below, Moneycontrol answers some frequently asked questions on the AFSPA.

How many states in India have AFSPA?

The Act was introduced in 1958 by the then Congress government in Parliament. It grants special powers to the armed forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". To begin with, it was applicable to disturbed areas in the seven sister states in Northeast: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Until last week, it was present in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and adjacent areas.

What is disturbed area in AFSPA?

A disturbed area is any region where the governor or the administrator “is of the opinion that the whole or any part of such a state or Union Territory is in such a disturbed or dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary”.

Who can declare disturbed area under AFSPA?

This central law can be declared by the Centre or the governor of the states.

Is Jammu and Kashmir under AFSPA?

Yes. An Act passed in 1990 was applied to Jammu and Kashmir and has been in force since then.

What appears to be the immediate trigger for easing AFSPA?

The decision comes against the backdrop of vociferous demands for AFSPA to be lifted after six civilians were gunned down in Nagaland’s Mon district last December in a botched-up operation by security personnel. Seven more civilians and security personnel died in retaliatory violence that followed, prompting the Nagaland Assembly to pass a resolution for the repeal of AFSPA.