English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Exclusive | Rs 100-Cr drug bust in Shaheen Bagh, focus on possible link between cartels, anti-India protests

    Investigators believe the ambit of the probe may be widened as not only the Shaheen Bagh protests but recent disturbances in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, etc, may also have been funded by this drug money.

    News18
    April 28, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    In a major crackdown, 50 kilograms of heroin has been seized from Shaheen Bagh area of southeast Delhi, CNN-News18 has learnt.

    The estimated value of the haul is about Rs 100 crore, top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources said on Thursday.

    These seizures are important, they added, as they expose the blueprint of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

    ALSO READ: Here’s how Pakistan smuggles drugs into India through sleeper cells | CNN-News18 accesses intel note

    The consignment comes to ports and then is moved to different parts of India as wholesalers sell and distribute the drugs to small-time suppliers, said the sources.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to them, this major haul of 50kg was to reach Punjab and other northern states. The money issues related to the case will be looked at by a specialised agency, they added.

    "We can’t rule out that this money has been used to fuel protests and anti-India sentiments recently," said the sources. "We are also probing the connection with anti-CAA protests as Shaheen Bagh has been in the news due to different reasons. Definitely, there is some international connection to creating unrest and this kind of money. These are all drug syndicates, working as sleeper cells."

    Investigators believe the ambit of the probe may be widened as not only the Shaheen Bagh protests but recent disturbances in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, etc, may also have been funded by this drug money.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    News18
    Tags: #anti-India protests #drug money #ISI #Shaheen bagh
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 10:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.