Exclusive | Rs 100-Cr drug bust in Shaheen Bagh, focus on possible link between cartels, anti-India protests

Representative image

In a major crackdown, 50 kilograms of heroin has been seized from Shaheen Bagh area of southeast Delhi, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The estimated value of the haul is about Rs 100 crore, top Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources said on Thursday.

These seizures are important, they added, as they expose the blueprint of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

The consignment comes to ports and then is moved to different parts of India as wholesalers sell and distribute the drugs to small-time suppliers, said the sources.

According to them, this major haul of 50kg was to reach Punjab and other northern states. The money issues related to the case will be looked at by a specialised agency, they added.

"We can’t rule out that this money has been used to fuel protests and anti-India sentiments recently," said the sources. "We are also probing the connection with anti-CAA protests as Shaheen Bagh has been in the news due to different reasons. Definitely, there is some international connection to creating unrest and this kind of money. These are all drug syndicates, working as sleeper cells."

Investigators believe the ambit of the probe may be widened as not only the Shaheen Bagh protests but recent disturbances in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, etc, may also have been funded by this drug money.





