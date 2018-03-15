Ex-PM's office under investigation in coal scam

The office of a former prime minister has come under the ambit of the CBI's investigation regarding cases of coal block allocations, the government said today.

Without taking any names, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that in 20 cases, the CBI has obtained files from the prime minister's office (PMO) pertaining to approval of coal blocks by the then prime minister who acted in the capacity of minister of coal.