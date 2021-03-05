English
Ex-IPS officer who arrested BJP members for raising ‘goli maaro’ slogan to contest elections on TMC ticket

Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir has been fielded from the Debra constituency. The Bengal CM herself will be fighting the upcoming elections from the Nandigram constituency instead of Bhowanipur.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir will be fighting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on a TMC ticket (Image: Facebook/ Humayun Kabir)

The Trinamool Congress has given a ticket to a former policeman who made headlines earlier this year for arresting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who raised the infamous “goli maaro (shoot them)” slogan at a rally held by TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal.

Humayun Kabir, the former Police Commissioner of Chandannagar, is now set to contest polls for the first time on a TMC ticket in the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, reported NDTV. His wife Anindita Kabir is already a Trinamool member.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the names of the Trinamool candidates who would be fighting the upcoming Assembly elections, which included the former IPS officer, who had joined the party only last month.

Humayun Kabir has been fielded from the Debra constituency. The Bengal CM herself will be fighting the upcoming elections from the Nandigram constituency instead of Bhowanipur.

The names of a total of 291 candidates were announced by Mamata Banerjee for the 2021 West Bengal election that will be held across eight phases starting March 27. The election results are slated to be declared on May 2.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
first published: Mar 5, 2021 09:14 pm

