Ex-gratia amount for fatal coal mine accidents enhanced 3-fold to Rs 15 lakh

The government on November 7 announced a three-fold increase in ex-gratia amount to Rs 15 lakh for fatal accidents in coal mines, a measure that will cover more than 3.5 lakh families of workers of Coal India.

The welfare measure will cover both permanent and contract-basis workers, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

"I announce enhancement in ex-gratia from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the coal workers, both permanent as well as the contractors, in case of fatal mine accident," Joshi was quoted as saying in a release by the Coal Ministry.

Addressing coal miners of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha, he said that this welfare measure will cover over 3.5 lakh families of miners working under Coal India and its subsidiaries in eight states.

The minister undertook an aerial survey and inspection of mining operations of Talcher coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha, which is the second biggest subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and contributes about 25 per cent to the total coal production of the Maharatna firm.

Joshi said that the Government of India was committed to uplifting the standard of living of common man and is steadily working towards creating more jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth.

He also announced that Mahanadi Coalfields would offer employment to over 4,000 land oustees by the financial year 2024-25.

The minister further announced that Mahanadi Coalfields will invest more than Rs 9,000 crore in years to come for the creation of railway infrastructure enabling seamless transportation of coal from across MCL mines.

Seeking cooperation of all stakeholders on increasing coal production for the nation, Joshi also added that MCL will run Mobile Medical Units in the peripheral villages of its operational areas for bringing free health care at the doorstep of the needy people.