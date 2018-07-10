App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

European firms keen on setting up facilities in MIHAN: Official

A facility of the Dassault-Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has come up in an area of 104 acres and the assembling of Falcon 2000 passenger planes and parts of Rafale jet has commenced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly 400 acres of land at MIHAN has been reserved for the aviation sector and some European companies have evinced interest in setting up their facilities there, an MADC official said.

At least two to three European aviation entities are keen on establishing their facilities in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) and are scouting for Indian partners, Maharashtra Airport Development Company's adviser (tech) S V Chahande told.

A facility of the Dassault-Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has come up in an area of 104 acres and the assembling of Falcon 2000 passenger planes and parts of Rafale jet has commenced, he said.

Around 400 acres of land in MIHAN has been reserved for the aviation sector, the MADC official said.

related news

DRAL has been allocated 239 acres of land in MIHAN, he said.

Besides, US aircraft maker Boeing along with Air India has already set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility with an investment of Rs 800 crore in MIHAN, where the fleet of the national carrier and some aircraft of private airline SpiceJet are being maintained, Chahande said.

DRAL is a joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Anil Ambani-led Reliance.

MADC is the nodal agency for setting up of MIHAN.

As many as 74 companies have invested in the special economic zone and 28 in the non-SEZ area of MIHAN, MADC's marketing manager SameerGokhale said, adding that most of the firms are from the Information Technology and aviation sectors.

"Out of these, 30 to 32 companies in the SEZ area have begun operations and are providing direct employment to 11,500 people," he said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.