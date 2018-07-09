App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

European Commission says to continue talks with Britain after Davis resigns

"The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7," a spokesman for the European Commission told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis' resignation directly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Brexit Minister David Davis said, “This bill is essential for preparing the country for the historic milestone of withdrawing from the European Union”. (Image: Reuters)
The European Commission on Monday said it would continue to negotiate with the British government after its Brexit minister David Davis resigned overnight.

"The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7," a spokesman for the European Commission (EC) told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis' resignation directly.

The spokesman added EC President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken on the phone on Sunday afternoon.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 06:26 pm

