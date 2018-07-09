European Commission says to continue talks with Britain after Davis resigns

Brexit Minister David Davis said, “This bill is essential for preparing the country for the historic milestone of withdrawing from the European Union”. (Image: Reuters)

The European Commission on Monday said it would continue to negotiate with the British government after its Brexit minister David Davis resigned overnight.

"The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7," a spokesman for the European Commission (EC) told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis' resignation directly.

The spokesman added EC President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken on the phone on Sunday afternoon.