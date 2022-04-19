English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week

    The crisis in Ukraine as well as ways to deepen EU-India cooperation are set to figure prominently in her talks with Indian leaders.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    Ursula von der Leyen

    Ursula von der Leyen

    President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay a two-day visit to India from April 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

    It will be her first visit to India as the president of the European Commission.

    Der Leyen is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet President Ram Nath Kovind among other leaders.

    The crisis in Ukraine as well as ways to deepen EU-India cooperation are set to figure prominently in her talks with Indian leaders.

    The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year’s Raisina Dialogue.

    Close

    "India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in political and strategic, trade and commerce, climate and sustainability, digital and technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

    The India-EU leaders’ meeting in May last year set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU connectivity partnership.

    "The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU,” the MEA said in a statement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #European Commission #India #Ministry of External Affairs #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ursula von der Leyen #World News
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.