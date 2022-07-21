Europe wildfires: Pearl Jam cancels concert as singer Eddie Veddie suffers throat damage

Extreme weather in Europe has forced Pearl Jam to cancel one of its shows. The American rock band announced on July 20 that its singer Eddie Veddie's throat was damaged at a performance outside Paris, because of the dust and smoke emanating from a wildfire.

Because of the damage to his vocal chords, Veddie could not perform at the next show in Vienna.

"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the band said in a statement on its Twitter handle. "This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved."

Pearl Jam said it was deeply sorry about cancelling the show. "This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved," it added. "Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend."

The Rock band said it would refund fans for tickets bought. "As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play," Pearl Jam added. "And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time."

Record temperatures have caused wildfires to erupt in Europe. Britain sweltered at 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on July 19. In Spain, 500 people have died in the course of a 10-day heatwave, news agency AFP reported.

The United Nations has cautioned that stronger heatwaves will become the norm in the future.

"They are becoming more frequent and this negative trend will continue... at least until the 2060s, independent of our success in climate mitigation efforts," Petteri Taalas, the chief of UN's World Meteorological Organization, has said.

(With inputs from AFP)