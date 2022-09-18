English
    EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary

    Due to worries about Hungary's democratic decline and potential financial malfeasance, the executive body of the European Union proposed to the group on Sunday that it halt providing Hungary with financing of roughly 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

    Associated Press
    September 18, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    The European Union's executive branch recommended Sunday that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.

    EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that despite measures Hungary has proposed to address the deficiencies, the European Commission is recommending the suspension of funds amounting to an estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros.

    Hahn said that Hungary has until Nov. 19 to address the concerns. Any action to suspend the funds must be approved by EU's 27 member countries, and this requires a qualified majority, which amounts to 55% of the 27 members representing at least 65% of the total EU population.

    The European Commission has for nearly a decade accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of dismantling democratic institutions, taking control of the media and infringing on minority rights. Orban, who has been in office since 2010, denies the accusations.
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 02:38 pm
