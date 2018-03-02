App
Mar 01, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Era of violence over in Assam, says Rajnath Singh

Stating that the law and order situation has improved in the north eastern state, he asserted that democracy is run by discussions, not by guns.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the era of violence in Assam has come to an end.

"In December 2014, I had said there is no place for violence in the land of Assam. I am happy to say that law and order situation has improved in the state. The era of violence is over," Singh said at a function here.

Assam had been on the boil for many years as various insurgent outfits like the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB)had been active in the state with various demands.

On the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram yesterday, Singh said, "CBI is a credible investigating agency. It is doing its job and I do not want to comment further."

The Union minister was here to inaugurate the 28th Barechahariya Bhaona festival. The 220-year-old drama festival is held every five to six years in Sonitpur district of the state. "I have never attended such a traditional and historic event, which started 220 years ago," he said urging people to maintain the cultural harmony.

Singh mentioned Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Dr Bhupen Hazarika, saying he was one of the "great sons of not just Assam, but the entire country".

He also recalled the contributions of the three cultural icons of the Assamese society -- Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Natasurya Phani Sarma.

