Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPFO official arrested in bribery case

Avinash Patra, enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI today arrested an official of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Avinash Patra, enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi area while allegedly accepting the bribe from a contractor, a CBI official said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against Patra.

The contractor, engaged to maintain the gardens on the premises of EPFO offices, had complained that Patra demanded a bribe from him, threatening to create trouble for him otherwise.

Patra will be produced before a court tomorrow, the CBI official said.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 07:40 pm

