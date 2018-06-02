EPFO official arrested in bribery case

Avinash Patra, enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi.
The CBI today arrested an official of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
Avinash Patra, enforcement officer with the EPFO, was arrested at his office in Akurdi area while allegedly accepting the bribe from a contractor, a CBI official said.
A case under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered against Patra.
The contractor, engaged to maintain the gardens on the premises of EPFO offices, had complained that Patra demanded a bribe from him, threatening to create trouble for him otherwise.Patra will be produced before a court tomorrow, the CBI official said.