Environment Ministry endorses water conservation fee on residential complexes, agriculture sector: Report

The Environment Ministry has endorsed suggestions on levying a fee for 'water conservation' on industrial and infrastructural projects, including residential complexes, and has, for the first time, brought agriculture sector under the ambit of regulations for groundwater use.

According to a report by Times of India, the Union environment ministry, in its report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), highlighted a 45-point action plan for the next 50 years. The ministry also suggested some short-term measures for groundwater conservation. The report was submitted on the directions of the NGT.

According to the newspaper, NGT may take up the issue of groundwater conservation and regulation while hearing a petition on the issue next month.

The report states that once the NGT comes to a decision, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) will decide on a quantum of fees to be levied. The CGWB may also consider 'water credit' for user agencies, which can be earned through water conservation measures, according to the report.

These 'water conservation' fees, the report states, can be used for projects identified by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for groundwater recharging. The ministry's report suggests that the fees can also be used by state governments, and may be maintained by the Centre.

Apart from industries and infrastructural projects, the ToI report states that packaged drinking water plants and mining agencies might also come under the ambit of the conservation fees.

Noting that groundwater is an essential water resource in the agricultural sector of India, the ministry, in its recommendations, suggest that all farmers with individual land holdings of more than three to five hectares of land may also be charged a nominal fee.

The report states that if the recommendation is accepted, over 10 percent of the country's farming population will come under the ambit of groundwater regulation.

The CGWB, the report states, had proposed the concept of 'water conservation fee' last year, but the NGT had directed the environment ministry to constitute an expert committee by including representatives from the Indian Institute of Technologies Delhi and Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, as also Niti Aayog and "other concerned agency or department".

"We have now submitted the report, endorsing certain points of the earlier draft and extending suggestion on other new areas including one on agricultural sector," an official told the newspaper.

However, environmentalists and experts told the newspaper that they remain unconvinced with the proposal.

"These guidelines are mainly focusing on water conservation fee. The exploitation of groundwater should not be allowed after taking money as 'water conservation fees' from users. The extraction must depend only on hydrological condition of particular area," Vikrant Tongad, an environmentalist, said.

Tongad also stated that the guidelines are "not very different from the previous draft."

"We don’t agree with all points in the latest guidelines. Authorities have to control groundwater exploitation and focus on reuse of water in all sectors, keeping in view critical groundwater situation in the country," Tongad said.