App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways has slashed the demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcel at half of the prescribed rates till March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it was ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the suspension of all passenger services.

On March 23, a total of 474 rakes were loaded for essential commodities like food grains, salt, edible oil, sugar, milk, fruits and vegetables, onion, coal and petroleum products.

During the day, a total of 891 rakes were loaded by the Indian Railways, which also includes other important commodities like 121 rakes of iron ore, 48 rakes of steel, 25 rakes of cement, 28 rakes of fertiliser, 106 rakes of container and others.

Close

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the railways has suspended the operations of passenger train services across the country till March 31.

related news

"Currently, the railways is operating only freight trains across the country. The railways is making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services.

"During the situation of lockdown in various states, Indian Railways staff deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices is working on 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected," the ministry said.

Close coordination is being maintained with the state governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restriction imposed in the wake of COVID-19, it said.

The Indian Railways has slashed the demurrage and wharfage rates for goods and parcel at half of the prescribed rates till March 31.

Free time for loading and unloading of wagons and free time for removal of consignment from railway premises has been increased to double of the prescribed free time till March 31.

"Indian Railways staff deployed in control rooms for operation of freight trains, line staff, maintenance staff, security personnel and medical staff in railway hospitals is working continuously 24/7.

"The Indian Railways understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies," it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.