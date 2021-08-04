Ensure oxygen plants are operational by August-end in view of third wave of COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik tells officials

Involve local communities to better deal with second wave of COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik tells officials

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday directed authorities to ensure oxygen plants were operational in 20 district headquarters hospitals across the state by the end of August in the wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

“Two officers are specially engaged by the state government for inspection of production work in oxygen plants and management,” Patnaik was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The Odisha government has formed a task force headed by the CM’s principal advisor A K Tripathy to coordinate movement of supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to other states.

Official sources said steel makers from the state had supplied nearly 47,800 metric tonnes of LMO during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The state''s Health Department, however, said the impact of the possible third wave would be much less in Odisha compared to other states.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Health experts have predicted the onset of the third wave in August. Going by the downward trajectory of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha at present, we can say it will have less impact on our state,” Director, Medical Education and Training (DMET), CBK Mohanty, told reporters here.

As the next wave is expected to impact children more, the DMET said the Odisha government has made special bed arrangements for them in government hospitals and medical colleges.