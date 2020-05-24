Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

The Delhi government on Sunday directed officials to ensure compliance of the Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel, according to an order.

The order by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also said that the Delhi government's Department of Health & Family Welfare may issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementation of these guidelines.

Domestic air passenger services are resuming from Monday after a two-month gap due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure points of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

In its order, the Delhi government has directed the officials concerned to ensure compliance of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in "letter and spirit".

The Union Health Ministry said that states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.



