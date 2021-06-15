MARKET NEWS

English medium compulsory in all Andhra Pradesh degree colleges from 2021-22, says CMO

The Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh strongly feels that the introduction of English medium education at the undergraduate level would enhance the career prospects of graduates, said state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to make ‘English medium’ compulsory across all government, private aided and unaided degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2021-22, the Chief Minister's Office announced on June 15.

As per an India Today report, out of over 2.62 lakh students who have taken admissions in degree colleges across the state, 65,981 students are admitted in Telugu medium in 2020-21.

Of these 65,981 Telugu-medium students, 24,007 are pursuing BA, 16,925 BCom and 24,960 BSc. The decision to make English the language of instruction is bound to immensely benefit these students, the minister said.

In September 2019, the state government had announced that it would introduce English as the medium of instruction in all government schools. It also said that it would gradually convert all Telugu-medium schools to English-medium ones while still teaching mother tongue Telugu as a compulsory subject.
TAGS: #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Jun 15, 2021 07:23 pm

