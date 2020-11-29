English cricketer Monty Panesar extends support to farmer protests, questions farm bill provisions

Noted cricketer and media figure Monty Panesar spoke out about the ongoing farmer agitations on November 30.

Criticizing the Modi-led government, Panesar questioned about what protections are available for the farmer as a result of the new farm bills passed by the parliament.



What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!! @BJP4India@narendramodi#kissanprotest#kissanektazindabadpic.twitter.com/E4XD50FcTF

— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) November 28, 2020

In a tweet, the cricketer asked: "What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed"

Thousands of Indian farmers, angry over reforms in the agriculture sector, held protests on the outskirts of the capital on November 29, blocking roads into the city and defying a government appeal to move to a designated site.

However, according to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar a meeting with 32 protesting farmer unions has already been scheduled on December 3 to address their concerns.