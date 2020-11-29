PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

English cricketer Monty Panesar extends support to farmer protests, questions farm bill provisions

Thousands of Indian farmers, angry over reform of the agriculture sector, held a third day of protests on the outskirts of the capital on November 29, blocking roads into the city and defying a government appeal to move to a designated site.

Moneycontrol News

Noted cricketer and media figure Monty Panesar spoke out about the ongoing farmer agitations on November 30.

Criticizing the Modi-led government, Panesar questioned about what protections are available for the farmer as a result of the new farm bills passed by the parliament.

In a tweet, the cricketer asked: "What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed"

Thousands of Indian farmers, angry over reforms in the agriculture sector, held protests on the outskirts of the capital on November 29, blocking roads into the city and defying a government appeal to move to a designated site.

Close

However, according to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar a meeting with 32 protesting farmer unions has already been scheduled on December 3 to address their concerns.

On November 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government was ready to hold talks with farmers who are currently agitating against the recently passed farm bills.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #farm bill #farmer protests #India

