Massive fire destroys pub owned by England cricketers Stuart Broad, Harry Gurney

A pub owned by English cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney in Upper Broughton village was destroyed by a fire on the morning on June 11.

Emergency services reached the Tap & Run at 3.20 am on Saturday, The Telegraph reported. Eight firefighting teams worked to extinguish the blaze but the roof of the building was still burning till mid-morning.

There was extensive damage to the pub's roof and first floor. Fortunately , there were no injuries in the incident.

As a precaution, firefighters shut the road outside the pub, the BBC reported. It reopened only after 13:00.

On Twitter, Stuart Broad expressed shock about the incident and thanked firefighters for their efforts.

"I couldn’t believe the news this morning," he tweeted. "Not sure I still can. Our wonderful Pub @tapandruncw caught fire in the early hours. Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts & thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support."

Broad added that the staff of Tap & Run had created a special special pub for the community. "It hurts right now but we will come out the other side," he said."

The Twitter account of the pub wrote: "We are heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames. Thank you to the fire service who have been brilliant and thank you for everyone’s kind messages of support, we really appreciate it. We will keep everyone updated in the coming days and weeks."

The fire at Broad's club occurred just hours before he was scheduled to play on day two of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

“He’s just happy that no one’s hurt," Broad's teammate James Anderson was quoted as saying by the BBC's Test Match Special. "It’s obviously gutting because it’s such a huge part of his and Harry’s lives.”