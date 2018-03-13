Engine failure forces IndiGo flight to return; all passengers safe

As many as 186 passengers on board a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad had a mid-air scare after one of the engines failed, forcing the pilot to return back to the airport.

The Airbus A320neo plane, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, made an emergency landing around 10.04 am at Ahmedabad airport, a little over 40 minutes after taking off from here. However, there was no harm to any passenger, said Manoj Gangal, director of the airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said the flight 6E-244 from Ahmedabad-Kolkata (via Lucknow) experienced a technical glitch with its engine No. 2 after take-off. The flight crew carried out actions as per the standard operating procedure and landed back at the airport, following precautionary measures.

The incident takes place days after Jayant Sinha, the junior civil aviation minister, claimed that the government had put in place "appropriate safety measures" for the P&W engines.

The matter is being investigated by the IndiGo flight safety team and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the carrier added.

Gangal said a full-emergency was declared to enable the aircraft, which was carrying 186 passengers, to land safely.

"Fire fighter and medical services were put on stand-by ahead of the emergency landing," he added.