End politics, time for everyone to gain from vaccination: Mayawati

It is important to bring politics to an end vis-a-vis the vaccination process in order to ensure that people across the country gain from it, BSP Supremo Mayawati said on Tuesday.

There have been enough politics, controversy and allegations regarding the manufacture of vaccines and people have borne the brunt of it, she said in a tweet.

“But now it’s important to put an end to controversy and make an all-round effort into providing its benefit to all,” she added.

In a related tweet, she said that vaccination was necessary with proper support and encouragement to scientists and other experts.

She demanded from the central and all the state governments to strengthen the basic health services.