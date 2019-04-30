App
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

End of an Era: Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates Chrysanthemum Throne, Prince Naruhito to take over

The Imperial Family is considered to be the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy in the world, with legends tracing its origins back to 600 BC

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Emperor Akihito will abdicate his throne as the 125th Emperor of Japan effective midnight, citing his advancing age. This will be the first abdication by an emperor in Japan’s Imperial Family in 200 years. (Image: Reuters)
Emperor Akihito will abdicate his throne as the 125th Emperor of Japan effective midnight, citing his advancing age. This will be the first abdication by an emperor in Japan’s Imperial Family in 200 years. (Image: Reuters)
The Imperial Family is the Yamamoto Dynasty, which is considered to be the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy the world, with legends tracing its origins back to 600 BC. (Image: Reuters)
The Imperial Family is the Yamamoto Dynasty, which is considered to be the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy in the world, with legends tracing its origins back to 600 BC. (Image: Reuters)
The emperors had a divine status in Japanese culture equivalent to that of gods. Following the devastation carried out by Japan in World World II, Hirohito, Akihito’s father, gave up his divine status while surrendering at the end of the war. (Image: Reuters) X
The emperors had a divine status in Japanese culture, equivalent to that of gods. Following the devastation carried out by Japan in World War II, Hirohito, Akihito’s father, gave up his divine status while surrendering at the end of WWII. (Image: Reuters)
Emperor Akihito, who first ascended the throne in 1989, has been credited with turning around Japan's post-war reputation. Traditionally, the Imperial Family was known to have limited their interaction with common folk. He broke a long-standing custom in 1991 when he and the empress knelt down to speak with people affected by a volcanic explosion in Nagasaki. (Image: Reuters)
Emperor Akihito, who first ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 1989, has been credited with turning around Japan's post-war reputation. Traditionally, the Imperial Family was known to have limited their interaction with common folk. He broke a long-standing custom in 1991 when he and Empress Michiko knelt down to speak with people affected by a volcanic explosion in Nagasaki. (Image: Reuters)
While the role of the emperor was reduced to a formal capacity, Akihito was also active as an unofficial ambassador for Japan by travelling abroad extensively. (Image: Reuters)
While the role of the emperor was reduced to a formal capacity, Akihito was also active as an unofficial ambassador for Japan by travelling abroad extensively. (Image: Reuters)
The end of Akihito’s Heisei era will see the dawn of the new Reiwa era, which means order and harmony. It will be under the reign of Prince Naruhito, Akihito’s son. (Image: Reuters)
The end of Akihito’s Heisei era will see the dawn of the new Reiwa era, which means order and harmony. It will be under the reign of Prince Naruhito, Akihito’s son. (Image: Reuters)
Prince Naruhito was born in 1960, and is an Oxford University graduate. He is married to Empress Masako, and their only child is Princess Aiko, who was born in 2001. (Image: Reuters)
Prince Naruhito was born in 1960, and is an Oxford University graduate. He is married to Princess Masako, and their only child is Princess Aiko, who was born in 2001. (Image: Reuters)
Japan's laws forbids women from ascending the throne, which means that Princess Aiko's uncle Prince Fumihito is next in line. (Image: Reuters)
Japan's laws forbid women from ascending to the throne, which means that Princess Aiko's uncle Prince Fumihito is next in line. (Image: Reuters)
The handover will be marked by a record 10-day extension to the Golden Week break , which is Japan's annual spring holiday. (Image: Reuters)
The handover will be marked by a record 10-day extension to the Golden Week break, which is Japan's annual spring holiday. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 08:21 pm

