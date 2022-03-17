English
    Encourage Indian leaders to work closely with US to stand up against Putin's invasion of Ukraine: White House

    Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of India’s position on Russia given the complexity of its ties with Russia and over-dependence on Moscow for military and security needs.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki (File Photo)

    The United States remains in touch with Indian leaders and continues to encourage them to work closely with it to stand up against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.

    "As you know, we remain in touch through a range of channels from our national security team with leaders in India and continue to encourage leaders to work closely with us to stand up against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown an understanding of India’s position on Russia given the complexity of its ties with Russia and over-dependence on Moscow for military and security needs.

    During a Congressional hearing last week, Admiral John Christopher Aquilino, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, described India as tremendous partners and said that the mil to mil relationship is probably at its highest point.

    "From the US perspective, I think India is an absolutely essential partner as we think about our strategy in the Indo-Pacific, and both in terms of how we’re building coalition partners as well as dealing with potential adversaries."

    "We recognise that India has a complicated history and relationship with Russia,” Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the House Armed Services Committee during a separate hearing.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 06:32 am
