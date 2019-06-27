Encephalitis deaths: Punjab litchi growers stare at huge losses after viral video links AES to fruit

In Punjab, it is litchi-picking season, but with no buyers, farmers in the state are staring at huge losses and rotting produce after a video on social media linking the fruit to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) went viral.

AES has killed over 130 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

According to a report by The Indian Express, despite clarification by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on June 25 stating that "there is no connection of litchi with occurrence of AES", there are no buyers for the fruit.

"I stopped picking the fruit in the last couple of days as there were no buyers in the market. The plucked fruits have already rotted due to the fake video doing the rounds," Gurvinder Singh, a farmer from Kila Jalmapur village, told the newspaper.

"We have been rearing our plants like a child for 10-15 years. Now, when it has started producing its full yield, there are no buyers..." Singh added.

The fruit is mainly grown in Punjab's Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Mukerian region of Hoshiarpur. Over 800 farmers are engaged in the business, spread across 1,600 hectares of land. According to the report, Punjab produces around 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of the fruit.

Stating that those who made the video should be punished, Singh said it is the government's responsibility to "clear misconception" around the video on social media and compensate the farmers. He added that if the government does not intervene, the farmers would have no option but to commit suicide.

Irfan, a contractor of litchi orchards, told the newspaper that he had taken five orchards worth Rs 50 lakh on contract but is now staring at a loss of Rs 35 lakh. "I am paying the labourers after taking money from a commission agent," Irfan said, adding that they have never faced such a situation in the 15 years that they have been in the business.

"There may be some local problem in Bihar, but farmers in the rest of India should not pay the price for it," Irfan said.

Dr Prithpal Singh Bath, an officer of the horticulture department, told the newspaper that while the first week of picking was good and farmers were getting around Rs 70 per kg, the rates have now come down by half.

Pathankot Agriculture Development Officer Dr Amrik Singh said despite the department's efforts to spread awareness and educate the public, farmers are still unable to sell their produce.