Agnipath protests: Anand Mahindra says his company will recruit Agniveers

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said he will recruit Agniveers, the defence troops who will be hired in the Armed Forces for four years, in his tractor-to-financial-services conglomerate, the first such announcement by a major corporate house.

"Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people", he tweeted on June 20.

On being asked about the prospective designation of the Agniveers, Mahindra said, "large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

Meanwhile, the Centre has also announced new avenues of employment for Agniveers post-retirement as violent protests erupted all over the country.

The move came amid violent protests against the scheme in different parts of the country since it was announced a few days ago.

As many as 483 train services were cancelled on June 19 due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.

As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned by the government, officials said.