English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Elon Musk's Twitter stake purchase under FTC scrutiny: Report

    The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

    Reuters
    April 28, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk

    Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk's initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Information reported on Thursday.

    The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

    The focus of the inquiry is whether Musk bought the stake to influence Twitter's management or if he looked to be a passive shareholder, according to the report.

    Twitter said it did not have a comment on the report, while the FTC declined to comment.

    The world's richest person had in his April 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission characterized his stake as a passive one.

    Close

    He later offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in cash, which Twitter agreed to earlier this week.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.