Elon Musk's response to spoof article on Tesla cars forcibly taking employees to office

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has drawn flak for enforcing a back-to-office mandate on his workers.

Elon Musk had told Tesla employees in an email in May that they must be present in office 40 hours per week or leave the company.

It did not take long for people to wonder whether Tesla’s self-driving cars would take workers to office forcefully.

A spoof article, published by satirical website the Babylon Bee on June 7, imagined what Musk’s email to employees in this regard would be.

“At midnight on June 8, your vehicle will automatically install a mandatory software update. Expect bug fixes, stability improvements, and your vehicle driving you to your workspace to begin your 8-14 hour work day,” the article said.

Musk's responded to the article in his classic cheeky manner.

"My diabolical plan is coming together!," he said.

Musk's return-to-office has been labelled "tone deaf" in executive circles.

Paul McKinlay, an executive from Irish printing company Cimpress and Vista, told Fortune magazine: “What Musk fails to see or acknowledge is that working remotely has been proven to improve people’s quality of life -- and teams’ productivity."

Tony Jamous, founder of remote company Oyster, said return-to-office mandates could lead to organisations losing talented employees looking for flexibility in work.

Another executive echoed his view.

“Elon Musk mandating employees return to the office full-time is a dangerous talent strategy because it will likely lead to many employees leaving for more flexible jobs,” Steve Black from HR firm Topia told Forbes.