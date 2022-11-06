Elon Musk’s response after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flags Twitter account disruption

Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said her Twitter account faced disruptions after she criticised its new owner Elon Musk.

"Why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?" she tweeted. "Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me."



Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?

This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me pic.twitter.com/e3hcZ7T9up — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Actor Mark Ruffalo, observing their spat, advised Elon Musk to leave Twitter and continue running Tesla and SpaceX.

"You are destroying your credibility," the 'The Hulk' and 'Spotlight' star said. "It’s just not a good look."

Musk's response was: 'Hot take: not everything AOC says is 100 percent accurate."



Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk's latest spat with Ocasio-Cortez began when she criticised Twitter's new pay-for-verification plan.

"A billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that free speech is actually a $8/mo (sic) subscription plan," she tweeted.

Called out by Ocasio-Cortez, he highlighted how merchandise on her own website was being sold for as much as $58.

She hit back at him saying she paid her employees better. "You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people,” she told Musk.

Many popular Twitter users have said they will leave the platform, unsure of how it will look under Musk.

Musk has said he intends to reduce content moderation on the platform, sparking concerns about the amplification of harmful content.

He is also facing criticism for sacking roughly half of the company's employees soon after taking charge.