Elon Musk's latest poll is about Twitter bots, again

Elon Musk, on a mini hiatus from Twitter polls, was back with a new one on Saturday amid the ongoing legal battle with the social media giant.

The point of contention? The number of bots on Twitter, again.

“Less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam,” Musk had tweeted to his 102.9 million-strong Twitter followers on Saturday.

The results came in a day later with 64.9 per cent saying “Lmaooo no” and 35.1 per cent saying “yes”. “Lmao” is an abbreviation commonly used in digital communication used to indicate uproarious laughter. And on Monday came in the billionaire Tesla CEO’s response: “Twitter has spoken…”

The poll was taken by over 8.22 lakh people – barely a fraction of the SpaceX boss’s Twitter followers.

He has conducted similar polls in the past too.

"Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?" Musk had tweeted a poll in May.

His latest poll comes after a months-long dispute with Twitter that began after Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and then rescinded it, blaming it on the number of spam or bot accounts on the site.

Musk, 51, alleged that Twitter had not properly disclosed the number of bots on the site for which he was terminating the deal.

The Parag Agrawal-led company filed a lawsuit against Musk soon after.

The suit, filed in an US court, said that Musk had violated his agreement with the company and caused damage that no financial penalty could repair.

Twitter described Musk's withdrawal from the deal as "a model of hypocrisy". Musk urged the court to delay proceedings in the case till next year, citing the complexity of the matter, but it was denied.

The world’s richest man pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement. Twitter is trying to enforce the billionaire to keep his promise.