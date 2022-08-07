'I challenge Parag Agrawal to...': Elon Musk amid Twitter legal fight

Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk are locked in a legal battle over the latter trying to back out of a $44-billion deal to acquire the social network . One of points of clash between the two sides has been the number of spam accounts on Twitter.

Elon Musk has repeatedly accused the social network of misleading him about fake and spam accounts.

On August 6, a Twitter account summed up Musk's allegations -- that Twitter provided him outdated and fake data.

In response to their tweet, Musk said: "If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms."

He also challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to have a public debate about the platform's bot percentage.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!" Musk said.

Twitter insists that less than five percent of its accounts are spam, but Musk claims that the figure is over 10 percent.

On his Twitter account, he started a poll on Saturday about the bot debate.

Twitter and Musk are fighting it out in a court in Delaware.

The company has filed a lawsuit against him to force him to honour their sale agreement.

Meanwhile, Musk brought a countersuit against Twitter, accusing it of deceiving him about some crucial aspects of its business.

"Twitter's disclosures have slowly unraveled, with Twitter frantically closing the gates on information in a desperate bid to prevent the Musk Parties from uncovering its fraud," Musk's counterclaim alleged, according to AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)