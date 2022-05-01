Elon Musk's investment advice for the long run

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person and it is no surprise that he is often asked for advice on how to grow wealth.

On May 1, he took to Twitter to share some investment tips with his nearly 90 million followers.

Elon Musk advised them to buy stocks in companies that make products and services they believe in.

And when should they sell? Only if they think the products of businesses they have invested in are trending worse, according to Musk. "Don’t panic when the market does," he added.

Musk told his followers that these tips will help them long term.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss had been the biggest newsmaker last week -- when Twitter's board announced that it will sell the social network to him for $44 billion.

The development left the world deeply divided. While a section of social media users seemed content with Musk saying that he wanted to make Twitter a free speech haven, others expressed concern about how changes in the social network's rules will affect online safety for marginalised groups.

Twitter's founders too have had divergent views on the deal. Jack Dorsey has endorsed Musk's takeover, calling him the "singular solution" for the company's problems.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey had said after Twitter's big announcement. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Evan Williams has described Musk as a "genius" but acknowledged the polarising views about him.

“I think what we're also seeing is people project either their hopes and dreams or their worst nightmares,” he had said at a Fortune magazine event last week. “And it's like Elon and Web3 are the same."





